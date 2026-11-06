MIAMI (WSVN) - A man stole a school bus from a gated business and refused to stop for deputies the next day until he reached a dead-end street, authorities said.

Erick Moore, 23, was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the yellow bus, according to an arrest report.

The bus was reported stolen Wednesday from a business at 2951 NW 71st St.

A woman told investigators surveillance video showed Moore entering the gated property and taking the bus. She recognized him and said he had previously taken a bus from the business, according to the report.

A detective spotted the bus Thursday near Northwest 52nd Street and 29th Avenue and followed it in an unmarked police vehicle.

A deputy in a marked vehicle attempted to stop the bus near Northwest 27th Avenue and 61st Street, but the driver kept going, investigators said.

The deputy turned off his emergency equipment and followed at a distance with the detective.

The deputy attempted another traffic stop near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 75th Street. The bus again failed to stop before reaching a dead end at Northwest 73rd Terrace and 24th Avenue, according to the report.

During an interview, Moore initially told investigators another person had threatened to kill his family unless he stole the bus for parts.

When asked why he had kept it for a full day, Moore admitted he took it because he thought he could get away with it, investigators said.

A records check showed his driver’s license had been suspended since August 2024 for failure to pay, according to the report.

Moore was arrested Thursday and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces charges of grand theft of a vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied structure, fleeing or eluding a police officer, reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.