Man dies after being shot in face in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who, they said, shot and killed a man in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Sunday morning.

Hours after the shooting, the scene remained active in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Third Street. Crime scene investigators focused on a specific building, as they collected evidence and tried to piece together what may have led to the incident.

When asked about the victim, area resident Angela Castillo replied, “It’s a young person.”

According to City of Miami Police, shots were fired just before 11:00 a.m. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by an unknown offender,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

“Just a day ago, he was hanging out with friends, and we don’t know what happened,” said Castillo.

Miami Fire Rescue units transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

“It’s tragic. It really is tragic,” said Castillo.

Police blocked off the scene of the shooting as they continued to investigate.

“There is very little information that we have at this time due to the fact that this is an active investigation,” said Delva.

Police cleared the scene and reopened the streets at around 10:45 p.m.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Investigators are withholding the victim’s identity until they notify next of kin.

“Who knows what happened, what triggered the person to shoot him, what kind of state of mind was the other person in,” said Castillo. “It’s very hard and very unfortunate.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

