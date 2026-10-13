SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Uber Eats delivery driver was shot and pistol-whipped by a woman’s boyfriend after returning to an apartment complex hoping to get her phone number, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the victim was delivering food to the apartment complex early Monday morning when he met a woman outside the main lobby.

During the delivery, the driver briefly spoke with the woman and became interested in her, investigators said.

About 50 minutes later, the driver returned to the complex hoping to see her again and possibly get her phone number, but he was unable to find her.

Investigators said 33-year-old Khuslen Saruultuya approached him in a gray Corvette and pointed a gun at him.

According to the report, Saruultuya ordered the driver to lie on the ground before firing a shot that grazed his right buttock.

While the victim remained on the ground, Saruultuya allegedly struck him in the back of the head with the gun, causing a 2-inch wound.

Investigators said Saruultuya then pointed the gun at the victim’s head and threatened, “I am going to kill you.”

The woman attempted to intervene, yelling, “Babe, please stop!” as Saruultuya chased the victim around the Corvette while continuing to point the gun at him, according to the report.

The driver eventually escaped and drove himself to South Miami Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Deputies later identified Saruultuya through witness information.

He was taken into custody at his Southwest Miami-Dade apartment Monday evening without incident.

During a subsequent search of his apartment, deputies discovered large quantities of suspected narcotics, including cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and hundreds of prescription pills.

According to a separate arrest report, investigators discovered a room being used as an office or laboratory where narcotics were allegedly being mixed, portioned, labeled and packaged.

Deputies also seized approximately $11,394 in cash, which investigators believe was connected to drug sales.

Saruultuya faces charges of attempted felony murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, along with multiple drug trafficking and controlled substance charges stemming from the apartment search.

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