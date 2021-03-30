Man arrested after 12-year-old boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a young boy was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Officials arrested 43-year-old Aliex Santiesteban at around 3 a.m., Tuesday.
The 12-year-old victim was seen collapsing on surveillance video at a gas station after the attack.
Miami-Dade Police said the young boy snuck out of his house on Saturday and was attacked as he was trying to get back home.
“He even put pillows on top of the bed and covered it with a sheet,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “It shows there’s a body that was sleeping, in the event that the parents, when they check into the room, they wouldn’t know he was gone.”
“He was just screaming, ‘Help! Somebody help me, please!’ He was calling at everybody,” he said.
Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
As of Tuesday morning, the boy is not listed in stable condition.
Santiesteban faces several charges, including attempted murder, sexual battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping a child under the age of 13.
Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.