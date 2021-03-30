Man arrested after 12-year-old boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a young boy was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials arrested 43-year-old Aliex Santiesteban at around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

The 12-year-old victim was seen collapsing on surveillance video at a gas station after the attack.

Miami-Dade Police said the young boy snuck out of his house on Saturday and was attacked as he was trying to get back home.

“He even put pillows on top of the bed and covered it with a sheet,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “It shows there’s a body that was sleeping, in the event that the parents, when they check into the room, they wouldn’t know he was gone.”

The boy told police he walked two and a half miles to a friend’s house. As he headed home in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 43rd Terrace, between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., a man forced him into a dark four-doored sedan.

A man, Johnny, was only steps away from where the child was dumped. He assisted the boy to a nearby gas station to call the police.