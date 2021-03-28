Boy hospitalized after being abducted, sexually assaulted, shot in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the person behind a brutal abduction, sexual battery and shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was out walking near Northwest 43rd Terrace and 30th Avenue when someone forced him into a black four-door sedan, early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the boy was driven to the area of Northwest 45th Street and 31st Avenue, where he was sexually assaulted and shot, then left on the side of the road.

Our Sexual Crimes Unit is seeking the assistance of the community for any information regarding the armed sexual battery of a minor that occurred in the area of NW 43 Terrace & NW 30 Avenue on 03/27/2021. Anyone with info is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/0UA95EtW52 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 28, 2021

Surveillance video captured the victim sometime later, as he walked with a man riding a bicycle to a Foodland along Northwest 32nd Avenue.

The man in the bicycle, who identified himself as Johnny, spoke with 7News Sunday afternoon.

“He was just screaming, ‘Help! Somebody help me, please!’ He was calling at everybody,” he said.

Moments after he stopped near the entrance of the market, the boy fell to the ground.

“I bring him to the store where they could call the police for him,” said Johnny. “He was conscious. He fell on the sidewalk, and he said he had been shot. That was all I know.”

People nearby quickly rushed to the boy’s rescue until first responders arrived and took him to the emergency room at Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Monday night, he is listed in stable condition.

Johnny said he’s thankful he was in the right place at the right time.

“I feel very good. I couldn’t sleep at all that night, you know?” he said.

On Monday afternoon, ​7News cameras captured blood left behind on a fence in the area where the boy was found.

The victim is said to be a Miami-Dade County Public School student.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho wrote on Twitter, “Sickened to my core after learning about this savage attack. I pray for this young boy’s physical and emotional recovery, and implore that anyone with information on the despicable coward behind this heinous crime please come forward.”

Police described the subject as a Hispanic man with long curly hair.

If you have any information on this attack or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

