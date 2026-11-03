HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lyft driver repeatedly touched a passenger without her consent, exposed himself and followed her to her Homestead apartment, where he tried to force his way inside, police said.

Kevin Narvaez Cruz, 28, picked up the woman in West Perrine on Oct. 31 after a friend arranged her ride home through the Lyft app, according to an arrest report.

The woman told investigators the driver used a translation app to communicate with her and repeatedly offered her money for sex.

During the ride, he reached into the back seat and rubbed her thigh several times despite her telling him to stop and pushing his hand away, according to the report.

She also told police he was masturbating and exposed himself as she exited the vehicle.

The woman said she ignored his attempts to call her back and continued toward her upstairs apartment.

When she looked behind her, she saw him following about a foot away, police said.

As she unlocked her door, the driver pressed his body against hers and tried to push his way inside, according to the report.

She resisted and pushed him away with her shoulder. Investigators said his feet crossed the doorway during the confrontation.

The woman remained outside, locked her door and tried to walk to a neighbor’s apartment, but the driver repeatedly blocked her path, police said.

He fled after she pointed toward another resident, according to the report.

Police documented a bruise on the woman’s left hip and collected a neighbor’s doorbell camera footage showing the driver following her toward her apartment.

Investigators used vehicle records and the driver’s photograph from the Lyft app to identify Narvaez Cruz.

During questioning, Narvaez Cruz gave conflicting accounts of his interactions with the woman, investigators said.

He claimed she initiated physical contact and that they kissed, but changed his account of where that happened.

He denied exposing himself and denied fully entering her apartment, according to the report.

Narvaez Cruz was arrested Monday, Nov. 2, at his home in the 2700 block of Southeast 15th Street in Homestead.

He was charged with burglary with an assault or battery, lewd and lascivious battery on an elderly or disabled adult, false imprisonment, indecent exposure and battery.

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