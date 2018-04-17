Loved ones mourn Hialeah high student killed in drive-by shooting

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school football player was shot and killed in a drive-by in Northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend, and police are now investigating the tragedy.

For the second week in a row, a Miami-Dade County high school student became a victim of gun violence.

Hialeah High School students and football team members remembered their friend and classmate, 19-year-old Al’vonta Shelton, Tuesday.

His team tweeted a picture of Shelton to honor him.

Today, the T-Bred family gained an angel 👼 you’ll be missed “Hollywood” Al’vonta Shelton pic.twitter.com/zZNfGCLpcd — Hialeah Thoroughbreds FB (@HialeahTBreds) April 17, 2018

Loved ones could be seen consoling each other outside of North Shore Medical Center after getting the bad news on Sunday.

Police said Shelton was among three victims who sustained gunshot wounds. They then drove themselves to North Shore Medical Center, where Shelton and 18-year-old Alex Sena succumbed to their injuries.

The surviving victim, who was driving the car, said they were victims of a drive-by near Northwest 111th Street and 14th Avenue, at around 3:20 p.m., Sunday.

This fatal shooting happened one week after 17-year-old Kimson Green, a Northwestern High School student, was shot and killed in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

“He was smart, he was funny, he was mannerable, respectful,” said Green’s teacher, Shakeita Gunder.

Green was a month away from being inducted into the National Honor Society when he was gunned down.

The shooting later led to a protest and peace walks, but so far no arrests have been made in either case.

In both shootings, a total of four teenagers were killed.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

