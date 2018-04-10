Northwestern High students walk out in protest of shooting that killed classmate

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students from Northwestern High School organized a Tuesday morning walkout after one of their classmates was shot and killed.

Several students walked out of their classrooms following the Sunday shooting that claimed the lives of two people and injured two others. One of the victims that died was a 10th grader at Northwestern High.

The students reportedly marched to the scene of the shooting.

Students were seen marching with signs and balloons, saying they’re tired of the gun violence in their neighborhoods.

“We need to do something to make the community better,” said a student. “It don’t make no sense how our young generation dying.”

“There’s more of us dying than us graduating from our school,” said another student. “It’s just unbelievable how every day we have to come into school and it’s another sad case. It’s another story that one of our students getting killed every day.”

Miami Northwestern Principal Wallace Aistide spoke on Monday morning and said, “Today is a very tragic day for us here at Miami Northwestern. One of our students that we were so proud of, that we lost, was truly unfortunate incident that transpired in our community.”

