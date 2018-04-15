2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting; victim says incident happened in NWMD

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Detectives are trying to determine the mysterious circumstances behind a shooting that left two men dead and sent a third victim to the hospital, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the three victims were shot at an unspecified location and then drove themselves to North Shore Medical Center.

Two of those victims succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

Officials said the person driving the car was the lone survivor. Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators as they combed through the victims’ car, which remained parked in front of North Shore Medical Center as of 6:30 p.m.

The driver told investigators that this was a drive-by shooting that took place somewhere in Northwest Miami-Dade. However, officers have not found a scene that matches the victim’s description.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

