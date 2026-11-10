PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime jewelry store manager manipulated payroll records, diverted coworkers’ sales commissions and sold company-owned jewelry for personal gain, according to Pinecrest Police.

Dominique Marie Sisk, 38, worked at the business for approximately 14 years and held a managerial position overseeing operations, inventory, account management and employees, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Sisk’s position gave her access to the store’s electronic timekeeping system, sales records, employee commission information and jewelry inventory.

The business fired Sisk on June 8 after discovering discrepancies in her timekeeping records. An internal investigation then uncovered suspected payroll manipulation, improperly reassigned commissions and missing jewelry.

According to the report, an audit covering May 2025 through early June 2026 identified hundreds of changes to Sisk’s timesheets, including adjustments to her starting and ending times and total hours worked.

The business compared those records with surveillance footage and found numerous entries showing Sisk working beyond the times she was seen leaving, investigators said.

The audit identified approximately 202 hours of unauthorized compensation, totaling about $8,897, according to the report.

Investigators said Sisk also changed sales records so commissions and incentives earned by other employees were credited to her.

One employee told police she discovered Sisk had changed the salesperson identification number on sales she completed, redirecting her commissions without her knowledge or consent.

The business also reported Sisk claimed approximately 60,200 reward points, valued at about $1,000, for sales attributed to other employees.

Police reviewed pawn shop and secondhand jewelry dealer records and identified transactions involving jewelry the business owner said belonged to the store, including gold bracelets, gold scrap and a Cuban-link bracelet.

The business reported an estimated $11,800 loss involving jewelry it identified as stolen company property, according to the report.

Sisk surrendered Monday at the Pinecrest Police Department with her attorney and family members. She was arrested on charges of third-degree grand theft, organized fraud involving $20,000 or less and offenses against computer users involving fraud.

A judge found probable cause and set her bond at $10,000.

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