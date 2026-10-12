HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 31-year-old man was arrested after police said he stole nearly $850 worth of merchandise from a Target store in Hialeah during two separate incidents.

According to the arrest report, Hialeah Police officers responded to the Target at 1750 W. 37th St. on Sunday afternoon following reports of a theft.

A loss prevention officer told police he saw 31-year-old Orlando Drekeramos place several razors and perfume items into a black backpack before walking past all points of sale without paying.

Police said the suspect left the store on foot toward West 16th Avenue.

Officers located a person matching the description walking northbound along West 16th Avenue and detained him.

Investigators said surveillance footage confirmed the suspect’s involvement in the theft. Officers also recovered the stolen merchandise from his backpack.

According to the report, the items stolen Sunday were valued at $401.13.

The loss prevention officer also reported a previous theft involving the same suspect on June 21, when $448.83 worth of merchandise was allegedly taken from the store without payment.

Police said the combined value of merchandise stolen during both incidents totaled $849.96.

Drekeramos was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces a felony retail theft charge under a Florida statute involving stolen merchandise valued at $750 or more and a prior conviction.

During his Monday bond court appearance, a judge found probable cause in two theft cases involving Drekeramos and set his total bond at $3,000.

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