HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man was arrested after police said he threatened to kill officers in a series of text messages and phone calls to the department.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Ariel Pino, who was arrested Wednesday at his residence along East 29th Street, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Pino made several death threats to the Hialeah Police Department’s communications section, allegedly declaring that he wanted “war with the police.”

According to the arrest report, Pino threatened to shoot anyone who interfered and made several statements indicating he intended to kill officers.

An officer responded to Pino’s residence, where investigators said he briefly stepped outside his apartment before going back inside and refusing to open the door.

Officers later contacted Pino’s father, who provided a key and gave police permission to enter the apartment.

His father told investigators he was afraid of his son because of his violent behavior.

Police said officers located Pino inside the apartment and informed him that he was under arrest.

When officers attempted to handcuff him, Pino allegedly resisted and had to be taken to the ground. Investigators said he tucked his hands underneath his body to prevent officers from placing him in handcuffs.

Pino was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

During his court appearance, a judge found probable cause and set his bond at $15,500.

Pino faces charges of making written threats to kill or cause bodily injury and resisting an officer without violence.

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