Frontline workers at MDC North site mark 100,000th vaccination as Florida expands access

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Frontline workers at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Miami Dade College’s North Campus observed a major milestone, one day before a new age group becomes eligible to receive the shot in Florida.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Seadell Roundtree received the 100,000th vaccine at the Northwest Miami-Dade location, supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“I feel great. I feel good, and I’m thankful,” said Roundtree. “Now I can be with my family.”

Healthcare workers at the site marked the occasion on the same day they announced they are increasing the daily amount they can administer through April 7.

“It was 500. We were able to get the allotment increased to 1,200,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The announcement comes one day before eligibility requirements are expanded across the state. Starting Monday, anyone 40 and older can get a shot.

The following week, on April 5, the age requirement drops to 18. Also starting that day, 16 and 17-year-olds will be allowed to receive the Pfizer shot.

Patient Winston Green received his second shot on Sunday.

“In and out, no problem,” he said.

Green said he is thankful more of his family members will soon be eligible.

“I’m trying to get my daughter to come. She said she wasn’t going to take it, but I’m going to keep talking to her,” he said.

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported just under a 7% COVID positivity rate and 36 new deaths.

As vaccine eligibility is expanded, so is access. More and more sites are popping up across South Florida.

The Norland United Methodist Church in Miami Gardens transformed into a temporary vaccination site on Sunday.

“We’re thankful that we could be a blessing to the community,” said a spokesperson for the church.

Officials at the MDC North site advise those coming in to receive their second shot to do so after 11 a.m. to help speed up the process.

For more information about eligibility requirements and vaccination sites in Florida, click here. If you would like to pre-register, click here.

For a list of vaccination sites in South Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.