Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has opened the distribution of vaccines to members of the general population who are 65 years or older.

Several hospitals and sites require appointments in order for eligible South Floridians to receive the vaccine.

NOTE: Health officials warn that “appointments are limited at this time. More appointments will be made available as vaccine supply increases and additional sites open.”

Statewide Programs

MyVaccine Florida – The state has developed a pre-registration system to schedule vaccinations for priority populations. Click here to pre-register.

Walmart | Sams Club – will be allowing eligible Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores through the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Click here for participating Walmart and Sams Club locations.

Broward County

Broward Health will begin COVID-19 vaccinations at its new community stand-up site at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park. The site will be open Monday through Friday and expects to vaccinate up to 500 pre-registered patients a day who are 65 and up or are health care workers. To register, click here.

FDOH Broward: The Florida Department of Health in Broward is providing vaccination appointments to people 65 years of age or older at various sites across the county. For more information or to view the vaccination sites, click here. To make an appointment, click here.

Memorial Healthcare System: Memorial Healthcare System is offering vaccines to seniors 65 and older by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled through MyChart if you are an existing patient. If you are a new patient, please call 954-276-4340 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, click here.

Miami-Dade County

County Vaccination Program: Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with hospital and healthcare partners, the Florida Department of Health, municipalities, and private partners to vaccinate members of the community. For more information click here. To book an appointment, click here.

Jackson Health System: Jackson Health System is offering vaccines to those 65 years old and older. To make an appointment, click here.

Mt. Sinai: First Responders and seniors over 65 can schedule an appointment by calling 305-674-2312, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Hard Rock Stadium: Seniors 65 and older are able to call 1-888-499-0840 and make an appointment to get vaccinated at the Hard Rock Stadium. The stadium currently offers 1,000 appointments available per day and additional appointments are dependent on additional vaccine doses allocated by the federal government.

Baptist Health: Baptist Health South Florida will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to senior residents and people who are at high risk of serious illness from the virus, beginning Monday, Jan. 11. The hospital is only offering a limited number of appointments and will offer more as they receive more vaccines. For more information, click here.

Jessie Trice Community Health System: Seniors 65 and older are able to call 305-637-6400 and make an appointment to get vaccinated. Testing will be conducted Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Miami VA: Miami VA Healthcare System offering COVID-19 Vaccines to eligible Veterans with high-risk medical conditions. To schedule an appointment, Veterans can call 305.575.7000 or contact their care team.

Monroe County

FDOH Monroe: The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is providing vaccination appointments to people 65 and over. Call 305-293-7500 to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at their site in Tavernier.

Winn-Dixie: Winn-Dixie’s pharmacy will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible recipients at two of their Monroe County locations (Key West and Tavernier). For appointments and more information click here.

