FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police detectives are investigating the discovery of a dead person in the New River.

The body was found floating near the 1500 block of Broward Boulevard, just west of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Friday afternoon, at around 12:30 p.m.

No further details were provided.

