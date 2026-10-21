SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A worker at a waste management center near Orlando was making his morning rounds when he found four kittens at the facility.

William Rosado said he found the small felines while doing his morning checks at the Seminole County facility.

“I come and do a pre-trip on this loader, and I saw something running from the corner of my eye,” he said. “When I turned around, it was one kitten, and then that gold kitten ran back here to pretty much let me know there was another one back there.”.

Rosado’s colleagues offered to take the kittens in immediately, but Seminole County Animal Services needed to check them first.

Animal Services, in partnership with local rescues, helps abandoned kittens like these. Stray kittens get sprayed and neutered to avoid a population boom.

In Florida, abandoning or dumping animals can result in misdemeanor or felony charges.

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