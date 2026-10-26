ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan in a banana costume gestured to help a driver who crashed into a bar’s exterior in Orlando.

The incident happened on Saturday morning, when the SUV crashed into the bar’s patio.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle striking a cement planter, the patio railing, several tables, and about 20 seats.

Brantley Newton, the bar’s manager, said luckily the incident happened when the bar was closed.

“My first reaction was looking at the time that it happened and being grateful that we didn’t have any staff; we didn’t have any guests out here at the time,” said Newton.

The good Samaritan, identified as Stephanie Oropeza, was heading home from a Halloween party with her fiancé when she saw the SUV go off the road. After the driver crashed, both jumped in to help.

“I’m actually going to school to be a future nurse, so it was just instinct: you see a hurt person. Like I can’t just see that and go, ‘Oh no, I’m going to go home. I needed to at least call for help and make sure he was OK. I feel like that’s the bare minimum you can do as a decent human being these days,” said Oropeza.

Video shared by the bar shows her still wearing her banana costume as she called for help after the crash.

Employees said that they want to treat her to dinner to thank her for helping.

The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed, but no injuries were reported.

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