FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman is behind bars after she crashed into a home in Fort Myers.

Video shows the moment her car crashing into a house on Thursday.

Responding deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the woman fell asleep behind the wheel while heading home, lost control of her vehicle, and crashed.

Detectives also said the driver, identified as Brooke Hirsch, admitted to drinking earlier in the night.

Hirsch was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

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