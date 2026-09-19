WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (WSVN) — A couple who were struck by lightning in Central Florida are now recovering following the incident.

Aaron and Clare Walenga were walking along a path in Winter Garden on Sept. 2 when they were hit, which caused nearby joggers to rush to help them.

Aaron Walenga recounted his experience afterward.

“I couldn’t move my limbs. I couldn’t respond the way I wanted to. I wanted to get to Claire, and I just couldn’t get up. I couldn’t really move. And I was in the worst pain of my life,” he said.

The accident forced the husband and wife to spend several days in the hospital.

Both are expected to make a full recovery.

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