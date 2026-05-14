WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A compassionate officer jumped into action to protect a child and a mom in a critical moment.

The K9 officer spotted a woman dropping an infant along the roadside in West Palm Beach before intervening.

The woman requested a female officer for assistance, with the patrol quickly accommodating her.

The responding officers quickly took custody of the infant to check on their condition as others assisted the mother.

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