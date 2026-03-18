DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A police pursuit in the Daytona Beach-area entered uncharted waters after police used paddleboards to track down a fleeing suspect.

The incident started on Monday after the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was questioning 28-year-old Chase Cruz.

While deputies read out his rights, Cruz fled, with one deputy shouting a description of the suspect while chasing him down.

The fleeing Cruz sparked a foot pursuit, which then reached uncharted waters after the suspect jumped into a nearby river.

Officers then used paddleboards to continue the pursuit.

Cruz eventually grew exhausted and struggled to stay afloat, deputies arrived just in time.

With his hands up as he was treading water, officers helped him onto their paddleboards as they slowly made their way back to shore.

Once they were back on land, Cruz was placed under arrest.

He is now charged with loitering, prowling and resisting arrest.

It is still unknown why Cruz was being questioned in the first place, but authorities say that he was taken to jail without further incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.