JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — A man went missing off the coast of Jupiter and crews discovered his paddleboard offshore, prompting a search for him.

Matt Pawlowski was last seen on Monday four miles off of Jupiter Beach, paddling east.

The United States Coast Guard said that he was wearing a white hat, orange shirt and gray shorts at the time of his disappearance, and riding a 14-foot lime green and yellow paddleboard.

A good Samaritan found a paddleboard that matched the description about 10 miles offshore near Jupiter Island.

The board was turned over to authorities.

Individuals who are familiar with the waters of Jupiter Beach said that venturing far offshore can be challenging.

“I did hear that he went four miles offshore, so that kind of leads me to conclude that he went straight out as compared to going diagonal, because four miles is definitely a big endurance thing,” said a beachgoer.

Conditions in the water can quickly change, however.

“The inlet right here when that tide’s ripping, it’s insane. there’s like three-foot chop out there, so it’s pretty brutal at times,” said another beachgoer.

The search for Pawlowski is ongoing as Coast Guard crews and authorities continue searching for Pawlowski from the air and water.

Coast Guard officials said that search efforts are based on Pawlowski’s last known position and possible drift patterns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Miami.

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