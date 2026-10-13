TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a sea turtle in trouble off the coast of Tampa.

During its patrol of the coastline, Sunday, the crew from Coast Guard Station Cortez noticed the marine reptile in serious distress about a mile offshore, between Venice Inlet and Big Sarasota Pass.

The crew discovered a crab pot line wrapped tightly around the loggerheard’s neck.

They carefully untangled it and released the turtle, which they estimated to be between 25 and 40 years old.

Wildlife officials released the video to remind fishermen and crabbers to use weighted lines that sink to the sea floor.

Abandoned gear can also be reported to local authorities.

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