TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested the owner of two dogs who, they said, were found locked in an SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Tampa.

Body camera video from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies showed the small canines inside the vehicle parked outside an apartment building in Temple Terrace, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said a neighbor called deputies after noticing the dogs locked in the light colored SUV.

Authorities said the animals had initially been spotted inside the vehicle around 3 p.m. on Sunday, about 11 hours before deputies responded to the complex.

The dogs’ owner, identified as Kenneth Warren, faces two counts of animal cruelty.

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