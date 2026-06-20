PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WSVN) — Two stranded paddleboarders were rescued off the Gulf Coast of Florida by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Video shows the two paddleboarders trying to use a beach umbrella as a makeshift sail.

The two were swept out to sea on Tuesday.

They were rescued in a join effort by the sheriff’s office and New Port Richey Police Department’s marine unit, who brought them safely to shore.

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