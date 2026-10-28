TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested in Tampa on Tuesday after a hit-and-run involving a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Bodycam footage shared by deputies captured a driver in a stolen SUV side-swiping the patrol car and attempting to take off.

“Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Show me your hands. Show me your hands. Don’t hit my car!” a deputy said.

Deputies followed and arrested 27-year-old Jessica Johnson.

She is facing several charges.

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