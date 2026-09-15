SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A news conference for a missing teen came to a sudden stop after word reached officials that the teen was found.

St. Johns County Sheriff Tobert Hardwick had just started a news conference on Monday to update the public on the status of a missing 16-year-old boy.

His mother was especially concerned, because she said her son is on the autism spectrun and faces mental health challenges.

However, the briefing was interrupted by good news that the teen had been found safely.

The boy had been missing for two days when a good Samaritan recognized him and called authorities.

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