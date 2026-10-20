CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — The SpaceX Bandwagon 5 mission launched from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday morning.

The Falcon 9 rocket included several satellites heading into orbit, as well as a vehicle designed to transport valuable experiments and other payloads back to Earth.

The launch created a visible space jellyfish that could be seen above Atlanta.

With the launch, SpaceX has now completed 110 successful launches in 2026.

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