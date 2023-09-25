KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West woman found herself in custody on Saturday after sinking her teeth into a Deputy during a DUI investigation, authorities said.

Deborah Bennett Odom, 60, now faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and DUI.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took action when they received reports of a reckless motorist and witnessed a red Range Rover SUV swerving on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 around 3:15 p.m. Upon closer inspection, the driver, identified as Odom, displayed signs of intoxication and emitted a strong odor of alcohol.

When confronted by Deputies, Odom attempted to pull away and tried to unbuckle her seat belt while inside the patrol vehicle.

Odom was subsequently transported to jail, where she reportedly bit and kicked a Corrections Deputy.

Thankfully, there were no life-threatening injuries reported in the incident.

