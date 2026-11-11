BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Atlantic University got a visit from basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal on Monday.

Students filled up a campus auditorium to hear the hall of famer share some important financial advice.

O’Neal spoke about how to master credit scores, build smart money habits and avoid financial traps.

He closed out the night by leading a high-energy concert as DJ Diesel.





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