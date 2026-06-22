BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The search is underway for a missing 68-year-old man in Boynton Beach.

Authorities said Walter Denahan was last seen on Saturday afternoon near the 700 block of N.E. 8th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

Detectives said Denahan stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and he is bald.

He was last seen walking on foot and wearing a beige striped shirt, dark blue pants, tan sketchers, and a blue baseball cap.

Police said Denahan is in good physical shape and can walk long distances.

Additionally, Denahan has previously been located in the Belle Glade, Indiantown, and Deerfield Beach area, according to authorities and he is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department by calling Dispatch Non-Emergency at 561-732-8116.

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