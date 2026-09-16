SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN)– A motel in Sarasota was evacuated Saturday after a room went up in flames.

Sarasota Police officers wasted no time getting the people trapped inside the help they need.

Bodycam video captured officers running toward the fire, banging on doors as they went room to room yelling at guests inside to get out.

“Get out! There’s a fire! Police department,” said an officer on bodycam.

“Hey wake up! Hey get out, get out! Get everybody out,” said another officer nearby.

“Get out of the room, Sir, get out!” said another officer.

Officers even kicked down doors to make sure everybody made it out safely.

According to detectives, the flames started in one room before spreading to others and the attic.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the motel room.

“We got smoke coming out from under the eaves, I believe it’s spreading to adjacent rooms,” said an officer over the radio.

Fire crews arrived to scene of the flames shortly after.

Those first responders were praised for making the guests safety a priority before the fire got any worse.

One individual was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.



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