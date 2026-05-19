CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) – Residents are cleaning up the aftermath of heavy storms in Cape Coral.

Heavy rains and strong winds damaged homes and scattered debris all over several neighborhoods on Monday.

In some neighborhoods where flooding became a concern, residents helped each other rescue belongings from the water.

“Our neighbors saw everything that happened and they came over and they jumped in a boat and they started fishing everything out. They even had a grapple hook that they grabbed some stuff out and so we were very thankful for that,” said Cape Coral resident Jeremy Reposa.

Forecasters said the area is expected to face more heavy weather the rest of the week.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.