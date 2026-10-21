TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — A manatee was released in the Florida Keys 17 months after being rescued.

Cameras captured the moment when Cullen was released into the sea in Tavernier.

According to the Dolphin Rescue Center, the marine mammal was struck by a boat in Islamorada in May of 2025 with his mother, who did not survive.

After he was found, Cullen’s rehabilitation journey spanned across Miami, the Florida Keys and Jacksonville, where he spent time getting strong enough to return to the wild.

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