POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Six bats in Central Florida have been found infected with rabies since March.

Authorities said several cats and dogs that came into contact with the bats were bitten and had to be quarantined and vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County issued a 60-day rabies alert in June. Officials said no people have been bitten.

Officials urge residents to avoid handling any bats they find and to immunize their pets.

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