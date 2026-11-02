GREENACRES, Fla. (WSVN)– A community is rattled with many unable to go home after a private jet headed to the Bahamas plunged from the sky Sunday afternoon, killing all nine passengers aboard in Greenacres.

Monday, a Mass planned for the “Dia de los Muertos” or Day of the Dead in Royal Palm Beach, honored the nine souls who were killed in the tragic jet plane crash several miles away.

Bishop Manuel de Jesus Rodriguez of Palm Beach County offered prayers for those lost and for their families who are now mourning.

“We may not know their names but God knows them,” he said. “We pray too for families who woke up with plans and went to bed with grief.”

Near the crash site officials have set up a shelter where roughly 35 people spent the night, after the crash scene blocked the entrance to neighborhoods and displaced around 600 people as officials investigate.

Joseph Santana who was displaced, in Spanish, said he heard a loud boom that shook his whole house.

Santana lives in a mobile home community right next to the crash site and said the aftermath was like a horror film.

He said he saw body parts, pieces of planes, people screaming and crying, and rushed to see if anyone needed help, however sadly, there was no one to save.

In shock, many residents grabbed important documents, clothes, whatever they could gather within minutes, but were not allowed to move their cars to go to work Monday morning.

They told 7News Monday they’re uncomfortable, but grateful to be alive.

Unfortunately, those nine people were killed and it’s something that will stick with him, Santana said in Spanish, but thank God no one else was hurt or killed in his community.

For those people who were displaced, it is unknown as to when they can return to their homes as a federal investigation is underway.

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