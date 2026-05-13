OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews in Ocala came to the rescue of a pair of hikers, including a pregnant woman, after they found themselves in serious trail trouble deep in the forest.

The expecting mother, who is about 25 weeks pregnant, showed signs of exhaustion in the brutal heat on Friday, so crews knew they had to move fast.

Search crews scouted out the Ocala National Forest by air to direct rescuers on the ground.

The woman, her partner and their three dogs were all stranded on the trail, around three miles into the woods.

“They stopped and realized they couldn’t go any further,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Zachary Moore.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said while the couple did bring water with them, but it wasn’t enough for a brutally hot day in the sun as the woman began showing signs of heat exhaustion.

“It happens, it can sneak up on you. They did the right thing, they called for help,” said Moore.

Deputies searched for the couple on foot and sent in an ATV as well.

“We should have a visual on about another 50 to 60 yards; they’re laying in the middle of the trail,” said the MCSO chopper pilot over radio.

Deputies said the woman struggled to communicate, which is a clear warning sign of heat exhaustion.

Deputies brought her to safety on the ATV and she was given an IV.

The man she was with was able to walk out on his own, and all their dogs were fine as well.

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