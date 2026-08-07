KATHLEEN, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida K9 officer is getting recognition for going above and beyond for risking life and limb to protect deputies while confronting a suspect that opened fire.

The search for 27-year-old Angel Bowers in Kathleen, Florida, near Lakeland, ended in a deadly burst of gunfire.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for Bowers after he failed to show up for court on a felony charge involving unlawful sex with a minor.

A bondsman learned Bowers was staying in a tent in the woods near the small city.

Upon finding this out, 7-year-old Ace and his handler joined the search for Bowers.

Ace managed to track Bowers more than 100 yards through the woods, leading deputies right to the tent he was living in.

“Our K9 teams are remarkable and we can’t thank them enough. They are the tip of the spear,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Just after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Judd said Bowers opened fire at deputies from inside the tent.

Ace was struck in one of his front legs as a result of the shooting. Deputies fatally struck Bowers.

The bullet hit an artery in the dog’s leg, with Judd saying Ace nearly died from blood loss.

The three responding deputies were not injured.

Judd added that Ace was protecting his handler and the other deputies at the scene.

“We sent Ace in first and Ace took rounds and was shot for us, to protect us,” said Judd.

Ace was rushed into emergency surgery before being airlifted for advanced treatment.

Now the K9 who protected his fellow deputies is facing a battle of his own.

Officials say Ace had to have his leg amputated.

Ace’s partner remains at his side but, due to the amputation, Ace was forced to retire.

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