SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – Police officers raced to rescue guests after a fire broke out in a motel room in Sarasota.

Bodycam footage shows officers pounding on doors to warn guests to leave their rooms at the Cadillac Motel, located along the 4000 block of North Tamiami Trail., Saturday morning.

“When you see the room fully engulfed, I mean, the first thought is, ‘Is anyone in there?'” said Sarasota Police Officer Brendan Cook. “Obviously, we don’t want anything bad to happen to anybody, so the fact that it was just minor injuries is more than a blessing. I’m glad that that person is OK.”

“You get a call for service, you respond to the calls for service,” said Sarasota Police Officer Krista Gagnon. “We do what’s expected of us because that’s what’s asked of you when you’re in this type of job.”

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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