SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– Two Florida teens are in trouble after police said their sinister plot to kill another student failed.

Surveillance footage inside a police cruiser captured the teens laughing and joking about the plot on their way to jail.

The two high schoolers were charged with attempted murder, and neither will be let out on bail following the chilling conversation.

Fifteen-year-old Isabelle Valdez and 14-year-old Lois Lippert laughed and smiled as if they were heading to a party, but they were actually on their way to jail.

“Why are you touching me with your butt?” said Valdez.

“This is such a bonding experience, I love it,” said Lippert.

“I was going to do my makeup this morning for the mugshot, but I couldn’t find anything,” said Valdez. “I thought I was gonna get sent to the psych ward. That’s why I was so excited about everything.”

Investigators said Valdez recruited Lippert to help her kill another student because he resembled the Sandy Hook school shooter, whom Valdez had obsessed over.

They planned to slit the victim’s throat in the bathroom and drink his blood.

“I was, like, I don’t feel guilty for my actions,” said Valdez in the video. “I do feel bad for my mama. That’s the only person I feel bad for, and you. I feel bad for your mama, too.”

“At least we’re together now,” said Lippert.

Prosecutors in Seminole County played a video of the two, unphased, to show the judge that they’re a danger to the community.

“Sociopathic attitude that both young ladies exhibited,” said a prosecutor.

During the hearing, Lippert’s parents took the stand and tried to convince the judge they could watch their daughter at home.

“The computer that I use for work is already locked down, I can’t even access Gmail or Facebook from there,” said Lois’ father, Ross Lippert.

Both of the suspects’ parents declined to speak to reporters.

The judge denied bond, saying this video showed it would be too risky to release the girls.

The girls both pleaded not guilty. Both their attorneys declined to comment.

