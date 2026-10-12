PLANT CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – The suspect of a car theft near Tampa led deputies on a pursuit, at one point making a quick stop to steal a vape, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Zachary Brooks entered an occupied home on Alafia Hills Drive in Plant City, where he stole a vehicle, at around 8 a.m. on Saturday..

Investigators said the suspect stopped at a gas station on Paul Buchman Highway, where swiped a vape and fled.

Video from HCSO’s Aviation Unit showed Brooks exiting the vehicle during the pursuit and running into a nearby home.

Bodycam footage captured the moment police found Brooks hiding on a pool deck, just after 9:40 a.m..

He is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft.

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