PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Pinellas County commissioners approved an expansion for a mosque near Tampa, but area residents are asking them to reconsider.

In May, the mosque requested land use and zoning changes that would allow it to either rebuild or expand into a larger footprint.

It has been operating out of the same home since the early 1990s.

County staff said the proposal would allow for a more modern place of worship, while also improving the surrounding area.

Commissioners said they received no pushback and approved the plans with a 4-3 vote in October.

At a commission meeting Tuesday, several neighbors argued they had not heard about the issue until recently and believe the community was not given proper notice.

“The residents of this community would greatly appreciate you leaving it alone and stop rezoning it for commercial purposes. I am asking you to please put this back on your agenda for revote now that the community has had an opportunity to speak to you about our questions and concerns,” said a neighbor.

Commissioners said they followed the state laws regarding proper notice, including posting signs in the community and in the newspaper.

“I asked the county attorney’s office to look at this to see if there’s any legal deficiency in the way this case was handled, and there isn’t,” . “So, it’s very straightforward. It met all county code and statutory requirements,” said Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton.

The discussion was briefly overshadowed by a moment that has since gone viral.

A person, who was covered in a burqa and claiming to be a Muslim woman, played what sounded like a recorded prayer during the meeting.

Commissioners had the person removed, saying their rules on decorum do now allow pre-recorded media.

“Hold on. Just stop the music. Stop the tape. Escort out. Hey, enough. You can tape the meeting, but we don’t allow taped activity like that,” said Commissioner Dave Eggers.

At least one member of the Muslim community said that person was not Muslim and was trying to inflame anti-Islamic sentiment during the meeting.

A county attorney told commissioners their decision was final, but it could be challenged in court.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.