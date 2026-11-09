FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – A small plane made an emergency landing near Fort Myers on Sunday.

This is the second airplane emergency in the area in two days.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture to its Facebook page showing a pilot atop of a floating plane that went down in the Estero Bay area.

The area was hard to reach for emergency vehicles, but an Office helicopter was sent in to make the rescue.

Crews lowered a basket down to the pilot and lifted him to safety.

He was not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident,

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