WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WSVN) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in a neighborhood north of Tampa, officials said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Aldus Drive in Wesley Chapel, Sunday morning.

Officials said the twin-engine aircraft plummeted to the ground, causing it to burst into flames.

Crews were able to put out the flames. One home was damaged by the fiery crash.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was on board the Cessna 401B involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are attempting to determine what led to the crash. Investigators will recover the aircraft for further evaluation.

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