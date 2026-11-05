NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A pilot was seriously injured after their plane plunged into a wooded area New Smyrna Beach.

Crews responded to the site of the aircraft wedged between trees off Turnbull Bay Road, Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

Fire rescue then airlifted that pilot to a hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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