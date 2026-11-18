(WSVN) - Tons of peppers caused a major traffic pileup as crews had to temporarily close parts of Interstate-75 to clean up the mess.

Video shows the spicy chaos left behind after 19 pallets plopped onto the road after falling from a semitruck near Palm Beach.

Approximately 11,000 pounds of peppers littered the road, leaving drivers in the area in quite the pickle.

Officials closed sections of the highway as crews cleaned up the peppers.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.