PALMETTO, Fla. (WSVN) — A couple in the Sarasota area was greeted by an eight-foot alligator outside of their new home.

Allan and Sandy Hofmann’s recent move from Pennsylvania to the west coast of Florida came with an unwanted welcome … from a 300-pound gator in their driveway.

“We got that a lot from our neighbors saying, ‘Oh, welcome to Florida,’ and it was,” said Sandy.

Allan had returned from walking their dog when he spotted the massive reptile outside of their home in Palmetto, Sunday.

They believe the reptile cut through the backyard after it came from a nearby preserve.

Hofmann tried to get the gator to leave using a pool noodle to nudge it, thinking it would move. Instead, he was met with a hiss.

The couple called 911. Trappers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came, hosed off the large gator and safely relocated it.

“So, for me, anyhow, at first, I wasn’t as scared as I should have been because I’m not used to them, so it was, like I said, mesmerizing,” said Sandy. “But it was scary, because if he started moving around, because even if anybody walked behind him, he jolted up. Even the police officer who walked behind jumped, and so, I kept my distance, and I made sure I was kind of behind something, because I can’t run fast.”

The Hofmanns said the gator even left claw marks on the driveway. They learned quickly that a house visit from a gator isn’t out of the ordinary in the Sunshine State.

The Hofmanns said they hope their story will serve as a warning to other new Floridians to be extra cautious of what may be lurking around their homes.

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