PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Biologists answered a bird’s call when it came knocking for help in Panama City.

Biologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries office say they were working when they heard a strange knocking at the door. When they opened it, they found a pelican tangled in a fishing line with a hook stuck in its wing.

The team at the lab freed the large bird, removing the hook and the fishing line.

They say the pelican stayed completely patient and calm as they carefully cut the line loose.

Once the bird got a clean bill of health, it returned to the skies.

Biologists marveled at the bird’s decision to show up at the doorstep of the exact people suited to help it out of its dilemma.

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