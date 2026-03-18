VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Volusia County deputy had a close call during a traffic stop.

As he walked back to his vehicle, a pickup truck pulling a trailer clipped the deputy’s patrol car, early Tuesday morning.

“Give me a minute, I’ll be back. Whoa, [expletive],” said the deputy on bodycam footage as the truck clipped his vehicle.

Everyone involved was OK, as the cruiser took most of the damage.

The incident serves as an important reminder to move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

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