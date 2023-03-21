KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of Katerina Puig, 17, are taking legal action against realtor George Pino who owns the boat that crashed killing one and injuring 11 others over Labor Day weekend.

Students from Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart were thrown overboard when the boat they were on struck a navigational marker in the upper Keys.

The lawsuit alleged that Pino was drinking the day of the accident and provided alcohol to the minors.

This contradicts the initial report from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that stated alcohol was likely not a factor in this accident.

